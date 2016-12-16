“Put me on record as a Mac user who does not like Time Machine. It’s part of my backup plan, yes, but it’s an add-on, not the main backup,” Dave Farrington writes for NoodleMac. “Apple’s Time Machine app does two things to help Mac users backup files in case of drive failure or a stolen Mac. But Time Machine only does one thing well, and even that can be improved to help Mac users overcome a catastrophic failure.”

“Time Machine backups up files from your Mac to an external disk drive. That’s good, and better than no backup at all. Time Machine also makes copies of files that get changed so you can back up in time, so to speak, and retrieve a file that’s been lost or deleted,” Farrington writes. “Of course, Time Machine can be used to restore a Mac’s disk drive, but don’t use it for that unless you’re a glutton for punishment and have the time to wait. SuperDuper! or Carbon Copy Cloner are better solutions to get your Mac up and running quickly.”

“What Time Machine is missing is what you find in a highly recommended offsite and online Mac backup utility known as Arq,” Farrington writes. “Think of Arq as Time Machine without the external disk, which, like your Mac, is subject to disaster, theft, or failure. Instead, Arq backs up your Mac’s files to remote servers online, such as Amazon’s popular and affordable S3 service.”

