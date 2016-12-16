“The lawsuit was first filed in 2011 by four Apple employees in San Diego,” O’Brien reports. “They alleged that the company failed to give them meal and rest breaks, and didn’t pay them in a timely manner, among other complaints.”
“California law requires employers to give hourly workers a 30 minute meal break if they’re working more than five hours a day. They’re also require to provide 10 minute breaks for every four hours worked.,” O’Brien reports. “Jeffrey Hogue, one of the attorneys who represented the class action, said the $2 million verdict came down last Friday — but Apple could owe more money. The second half of the case is expected to conclude next week, Hogue told CNNMoney.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, who was running retail during the time these violations occurred? Either Ron Johnson or, from the looks of it, nobody.
