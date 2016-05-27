“To celebrate Mother’s Day, Apple published a special video on its official YouTube channels as ‘a tribute to all mothers through the eyes of iPhone users worldwide,'” Assma Maad reports for BuzzFeed News. “The advertisement features videos and photos from iPhone users showing mothers with their children.”

“The ad was published on a number of Apple’s YouTube pages around the world, including in the U.S. on May 1,” Maad reports. “But looking at the various versions of the video published worldwide, it’s clear that several adaptations are not completely faithful to the original.”

“The lesbian couple present in the English version does not appear in the French version, as first spotted by Jeanne Magazine,” Maad reports. “This isn’t the first time a same-sex couple has been erased from a French version of an advertisement. In January, Toyota eliminated a female couple from an ad that was present in the Italian version.”

Read more, and see the photos, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Properly-executed ad campaigns have always been tailored for specific cultures. There is no “original” about which to be “completely faithful.” Each version is its own, intended for its own target market. The U.S. version is merely the U.S. version; it’s not gospel, it’s advertising.

