“GT Advanced, Apple’s manufacturing partner for its new sapphire glass plant in Mesa, Arizona, has sent a postcard to local residents advertising for open positions at its new facility,” Jordan Golson reports for MacRumors. “A MacRumors reader who lives in Mesa sent us the postcard he received. The new facility is reported to have some 700 employees between both Apple and GT.”

“The positions are separate from the job openings that Apple posted last week and they are likely for lower-level jobs than the more supervisory Apple roles,” Golson reports. “Jobs mentioned include Manufacturing Operators and Technicians, Process Engineering Manager, Metrology Manager and more.”

Read more, and see the postcard, in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]

Related articles:

Apple patent application reveals sapphire flexible transparent display devices created with Liquidmetal – December 19, 2013

iPhone 6 rumors: Curved display, Liquidmetal, sapphire glass, and more – December 11, 2013

Apple spends over half a billion dollars on rumored iPhone 6 sapphire glass feature – November 29, 2013

Arizona OKs tax break for Apple sapphire glass plant – November 20, 2013

Incentives to lure Apple’s sapphire glass plant to Arizona revealed – November 19, 2013

Analyst: Sapphire likely to be used in new small form factor Apple device (Think iWatch) – November 8, 2013

GTAT able to supply sapphire for over 30 million iPhone screen covers due to Apple funding – November 8, 2013

Apple’s iPhone 6 could feature unmatched sapphire glass display – November 7, 2013

Why Apple’s new sapphire manufacturing agreement is a big deal – November 7, 2013

GT Advanced Technologies spikes on sapphire deal with Apple – November 5, 2013

Apple expands ‘Made in USA’ efforts with sapphire glass factory in Arizona, creating over 2,000 jobs – November 4, 2013

Apple strikes sapphire supply deal with GT Advanced – November 4, 2013

Gorilla glass maker Corning enters into strategic partnership with Samsung Display – October 23, 2013

Sapphire glass may be used in 2014 iPhone Retina display, sources say – September 18, 2013

Vertu COO: Apple investigated sapphire crystal displays, but found them infeasible at this time – June 13, 2013

Corning’s Gorilla Glass vs. sapphire for mobile touch displays – May 28, 2013

Apple’s next iPhone screen could be made of Sapphire – May 2, 2013

Steve Jobs, steel balls and Corning’s Gorilla Glass (with video) – January 11, 2013