Apple’s iOS 18 looks like the ‘biggest’ iOS update ever

In a new report over the weekend, Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman says Apple sees iOS 18 as “one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company’s history.”

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

‎

In addition to the major new AI features, Gurman says “there’s a lot more” coming to the iPhone with iOS 18. “Apple’s head of software engineering, Craig Federighi, told employees last year that the OS — codenamed Crystal — will have ambitious changes all around,” Gurman reports.

“I’m told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company’s history. With that knowledge, Apple’s developers conference in June should be pretty exciting.”

Gurman has previously reported that Apple is planning a number of new AI integrations throughout iOS 18… Still, it seems clear that Apple has a lot planned beyond its array of new AI features.