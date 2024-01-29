Apple preps new iPads and Macs likely to launch in late March

Back in December, Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman reported that Apple had pretty extensive plans for March: There will be several new iPads, alongside the next batch of Macs with M3 chips. Now Gurman adds color.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

More specifically, you should expect the biggest revamp ever for the iPad Pro, a refreshed iPad Air, a larger iPad Air, and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 processors. The latest: I’m told these machines are likely to come out around the end of March — and that the new iPad Pros and 13-inch MacBook Air are already deep in production overseas. The first beta version of iOS 17.4 has also given us a few additional clues. It references some new iPad accessories — there are fresh Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils on the way — in addition to a possible landscape Face ID camera on the new iPad Pros.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, landscape Face ID, finally (hopefully)!

‎

