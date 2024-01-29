Major League Soccer returns to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Starting today, fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV to enjoy all of the Major League Soccer action throughout the 2024 season. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans have access to every MLS game with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content, and more. This extensive coverage includes access to Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games. The upcoming 2024 season — kicking off February 21 — is the second in a historic 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer, following an unforgettable 2023 season marked by record-setting milestones and the arrival of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. Additionally, MLS Season Pass will launch a first-of-its-kind whip-around show for Spanish-speaking fans.

“The first year of our partnership with Major League Soccer exceeded expectations and brought MLS to more fans than ever before,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “We look forward to building upon that momentum, celebrating Messi’s first full season with the league, and delivering MLS fans the best experience possible.”

“Launching MLS Season Pass was a transformational moment for our league as soccer fans throughout the world were able to watch MLS games with no restrictions and with terrific production quality thanks to our partnership with Apple,” said Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner, in a statement. “The first season overdelivered, and year two is going to be even better.”

“From the quality of the broadcasts to the extensive featured content, MLS Season Pass had a great first year,” said Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew captain and four-time MLS Cup winner. “It’s been incredible to have all MLS matches available across the globe during such an exciting time for the Crew and the league. Friends and family have been able to easily enjoy matches no matter where they are, which my teammates and I really appreciate. MLS Season Pass is helping to showcase our league, and I’m excited about what’s ahead in 2024.”

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 Preseason Matches

After joining Inter Miami last July, Messi transformed the North American soccer landscape and brought a global spotlight to Major League Soccer. To get ready for Messi’s first full season in the league, MLS Season Pass subscribers can enjoy Inter Miami preseason matches.

On Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET, Miami will welcome Messi’s childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, for the club’s final 2024 preseason friendly. See below for the complete list of preseason matches scheduled to broadcast on MLS Season Pass in the coming weeks.

• Monday, January 29, at 1 p.m. ET at Al Hilal SFC

• Thursday, February 1, at 1 p.m. ET at Al-Nassr FC

• Sunday, February 4, at 3 a.m. ET at Hong Kong Team

• Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Newell’s Old Boys

MLS is Back: 2024 Opening Weekend

MLS’s 29th season kickoff will be the earliest in league history as Messi and reigning Leagues Cup champion Inter Miami CF host Real Salt Lake in a standalone match on Wednesday, February 21, at DRV PNK Stadium. The match will air at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. MLS is Back opening week action continues with MLS clubs competing across a slate of 14 matches on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, highlighted by the LA Galaxy hosting Inter Miami CF on Sunday, February 25, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The following Matchday 1 games will be available for free on MLS Season Pass:

Saturday, February 24

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

4:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal

7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

2:30 p.m. ET

The upcoming season will feature exciting new talent and returning global soccer superstars for what promises to be an incredible year, including Atlanta United FC’s Thiago Almada, Caleb Wiley, and Giorgos Giakoumakis; Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar in Nashville; Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi with Columbus Crew; FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta; Héctor Herrera with Houston Dynamo FC; as well as new goalkeeper for LAFC, Hugo Lloris. Luis Suárez also reunites with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.

The complete 2024 MLS regular-season schedule can be found at mlssoccer.com/news/mls-unveils-2024-regular-season-schedule.

The Ultimate Destination for MLS Fans

MLS Season Pass features every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, Campeones Cup, and select MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches and tournaments all in one place, with no blackouts. Plus, subscribers get exclusive on-demand content and the most expansive and accessible programming lineup ever, including MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English, and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish. New for the 2024 season, MLS 360 — the popular live whip-around show providing live look-ins from every match alongside expert analysis and discussion — will now also be available in Spanish for the first time, hosted by returning MLS Season Pass broadcaster Tony Cherchi, a veteran multilingual commentator and analyst. Cherchi will be joined by Miguel Gallardo, a former professional player, and Giovanni Savarese, a former player and MLS Cup finalist head coach. New additions to the Spanish-language MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen studio shows include Antonella Gonzalez taking on a new role from her previous sideline reporter position.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will continue to have the option to select their home team’s radio broadcast for match audio where available. A team of talented broadcasters and soccer legends will spearhead MLS Season Pass coverage, bringing their expertise and passion to accompany the action.

Fans have the ability to join matches live or watch the entire match from the start anytime on demand, with condensed match recaps available for all games. With the Multiview feature, fans can enjoy up to four simultaneous matches at once on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad.

Fans can select their favorite club with My Sports on MLS Season Pass for a more personalized experience. Once a fan selects a favorite club, their matches will automatically appear in the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app, so they’ll never miss a moment. Fans can also opt in to receive a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever their match is about to start. Each club page will offer fans a single destination to explore everything there is to watch on their club, including live matches, match previews, interviews and replays, and more. Fans will also find a schedule of all matches for their club, and enjoy featured stories and highlights that are updated regularly. To get ready for the 2024 season, fans can explore vast collections of exclusive content on MLS Season Pass, including a look back at highlights from the past season, curated club content, full replays of 2023 matches, stories from around the league, and more.

More Ways to Celebrate MLS

• Apple TV+ recently announced a currently untitled Major League Soccer docuseries produced in partnership with award-winning Box to Box Films and Major League Soccer; joining Messi Meets America, a six-part documentary event also produced in association with Major League Soccer, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi as he made his highly anticipated debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer in 2023; and the upcoming Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, the first official and definitive account of Messi’s sensational career with the Argentina national team and his five FIFA World Cup appearances, premiering February 21, 2024.

• The Offside With Taylor Twellman podcast returns February 21 with a brand-new season covering every corner of the league. Hosted by MLS Season Pass lead analyst Taylor Twellman, the podcast features athletes, coaches and executives from global professional soccer, and high-profile guests. Fans can follow the show on Apple Podcasts at apple.co/Offside-Pod.

• On Apple Music, fans can enjoy exclusive club-curated playlists featuring songs and artists that embody the cultures of those clubs, with more music content coming throughout the season at apple.co/AM-MLS.

• Apple Maps users can explore dedicated Matchday Guides created by MLS clubs and find recommendations for local bars and restaurants to catch a game, detailed information about their stadiums, and more.

• On the Apple TV app, fans can enjoy My Sports across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to easily follow their favorite MLS clubs, get alerts for upcoming games, follow scores in real time, and more at apple.co/MySportsMLS.

• On Apple News, users can easily follow their favorite teams and leagues in the Sports tab; receive stories from hundreds of top publishers; access scores, schedules, and standings for the top professional and college leagues; and watch highlights. Apple News+ subscribers also have access to The Athletic’s unrivaled sports journalism, including best-in-class team coverage and the biggest and most compelling stories in sports daily.

• Siri can answer a wide variety of questions related to MLS, including schedules, scores, standings, club rosters, and player stats.

MacDailyNews Note: Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass beginning Monday, January 29, on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season. A subscription to MLS Season Pass for this season will be included with each full-season MLS club ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. To learn more about how to subscribe to MLS Season Pass, visit apple.co/_MLS_.

