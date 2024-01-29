Here’s what a Zoom call looks like on the Apple Vision Pro

Today Zoom announced a new app designed for Apple Vision Pro, giving users the ability to connect with colleagues and customers in a more real-world, immersive environment, available on February 2. Zoom’s app for Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends video conferencing with users’ physical space, blurring the lines of in-person and remote meetings with the infinite canvas on Apple Vision Pro, helping distributed teams feel more connected and included.

“Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter when and where they work, or how they communicate and collaborate,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “The integration of Zoom on Apple Vision Pro and visionOS extends our platform promise of allowing participants the ultimate meeting experience from anywhere and delivers on our commitment of seamless collaboration and communication.”

With people working in-person, remotely, or hybrid, Zoom is helping users facilitate connection, productivity, and collaboration with their colleagues and customers. Zoom’s app on Apple Vision Pro provides users with a native experience for meetings, giving them exceptional audio and video quality, as well as the ability to easily start, join, collaborate, and schedule meetings.

Apple Vision Pro users can look forward to a number of new features with Zoom on visionOS:

• Personas: Users are represented by an authentic spatial representation of themselves in Apple Vision Pro, allowing other meeting participants to see their facial and hand movements.

• Spatial Zoom experience: Zoom on Apple Vision Pro creates an immersive experience that can be scaled to the perfect size, which is ideal for users wanting to feel like they are in the same room as their colleagues and customers, without the need for additional physical equipment or setup.

Additional capabilities for Zoom on Apple Vision Pro, expected to be available later this spring, include:

• 3D object sharing: For some industries, like media and design, sharing 3D files is an important part of the workflow. While it’s possible to share these files on traditional screens, the experience will come to life when seeing objects in the context of an environment. For instance, an animator or game designer could collaborate and share the latest character model via Zoom’s 3D object sharing capabilities.

• Zoom Team Chat: Team Chat is tightly integrated with Zoom Meetings and makes it easy to share information and connect with teammates. Apple Vision Pro users will be able to collaborate with colleagues and streamline communications using Team Chat in the Zoom app.

• Real-world pinning: Users will be able to pin up to five Zoom Meeting participants anywhere in their physical space, with the option to remove the background of pinned participants, helping Apple Vision Pro users feel more connected to the people in the meeting.

In December 2023, Zoom announced a new app for Apple TV, furthering its mission of creating one platform that delivers limitless human connection across the Apple ecosystem, which also includes experiences for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and CarPlay.

MacDailyNews Note: Users will be able to download Zoom from the App Store when Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2, 2024.

