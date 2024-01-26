8 new apps from Apple’s next-gen CarPlay discovered in iOS 17.4 beta

The first beta of iOS 17.4 released today references eight new CarPlay apps, which were discovered by MacRumors contributors Aaron Perris and Steve Moser.

• Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings.

• Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle’s rear-view camera feed.

• Charge: For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more.

• Climate: This app will provide access to a vehicle’s climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more.

• Closures: This app will display if any of the vehicle’s doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols.

• Media: This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock.

• Tire Pressure: This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle’s tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings.

• Trips: This app will provide a variety of driving-related data, including the vehicle’s average speed, fuel efficiency or energy efficiency, the total time elapsed and distance traveled on a trip, and more.