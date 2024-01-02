Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max said to get 6.9-inch display, largest iPhone ever

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected feature new display sizes measuring roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, making the iPhone 16 Pro Max the largest iPhone ever.
To be more precise, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.27-inch display (159.31 mm), while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) screen.
With the increase in display size, the dimensions of the iPhone’s body will also increase. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors, while also being somewhat wider.
The larger form factor of the devices will give Apple more internal space for components. The iPhone 16 Pro models could get larger, longer-lasting batteries for example. The display itself could see improvements, too.
We are not expecting size changes for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and these devices will be the same size as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus in 2025, Apple is expected to also bring the larger 6.27- and 6.86-inch display sizes to its two standard iPhone models. As a result, expect the entire iPhone 17 lineup to use a taller aspect ratio of 19.6:9.
MacDailyNews Take: You had us at “the largest iPhone ever.” We’ll be ordering iPhone 16 Pro Max units the first second pre-orders begin!
From an investor point of view, I hope Apple has more up its sleeve with the 16 than just another 1-2mm screen size increase. Today the stock was downgraded precisely for this reason: Barclay analysts see continued deterioration of iPhone sales because there are no growth drivers for it left (and China’s economy is struggling and its government is starting to restrict iPhone sales for government employees in places).
As an Apple fan, I’m not sure I’ll upgrade either. My current iPhone 15 Pro Max is already a behemoth in my pocket. The only reason I upgraded from the 14 Pro Max was the 5x optical zoom in the 15. If Apple also adds the long-rumored telescopic lens with 10x or better optical zoom to the 16, I’ll probably upgrade – but a minuscule screen size increase doesn’t do anything for me. If anything, I might just decide to “upgrade” to the 16 Pro instead of the 16 Pro Max if it has the telescopic lens – since its new dimensions will bring it close enough to my current screen size and I’ll end up with a more pocket friendly device.
YOU are the growth driver. You have the latest iPhone and you’re rationalizing getting the 16 for some trivial reason. While I’m not totally satisfied as a shareholder, analyst trash isn’t worth the digital ink they spill.
My point, since it wasn’t clear, was that even I – a well-off Apple fan-boy – wouldn’t upgrade if the only significant enhancement was a 2mm screen size increase. So, I agree with Barclays’ analysis that iPhone 16 sales will once again not be a significant growth driver. Whether analysts have ulterior motives is a different subject and altogether irrelevant as long as the analysis/arguments are valid/logical.
The evidence that Apple iPhone sales have stopped contributing to growth is pretty clear from the last 2 quarters’ numbers. Combine that with new economic headwinds from China’s increasing economic problems and more more patriotic buyers there (to wit, see Huawai’s increased phone sales and Apple’s decreased iPhone sales in China).
Soon the the iPhone case market will expand to include carts, or wagons.
When AAPL iterates, 3rd party vendors will be caused to invent.