Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max said to get 6.9-inch display, largest iPhone ever

‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max are expected feature new display sizes measuring roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, making the iPhone 16 Pro Max the largest iPhone ever.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

To be more precise, the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ will have a 6.27-inch display (159.31 mm), while the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max will feature a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) screen.

With the increase in display size, the dimensions of the ‌iPhone‌’s body will also increase. The ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors, while also being somewhat wider.

The larger form factor of the devices will give Apple more internal space for components. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models could get larger, longer-lasting batteries for example. The display itself could see improvements, too.

We are not expecting size changes for the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, and these devices will be the same size as the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. However, with the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 17 and ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 17 Plus in 2025, Apple is expected to also bring the larger 6.27- and 6.86-inch display sizes to its two standard ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models. As a result, expect the entire ‌iPhone‌ 17 lineup to use a taller aspect ratio of 19.6:9.