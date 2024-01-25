Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia, Ava Lalezarzadeh, and Hope Davis join Billy Crystal, Rosie Perez, and Judith Light in ‘Before’ Apple TV+ limited series

Jacobi Jupe (“Peter Pan and Wendy”), Maria Dizzia (“School Spirits”), Ava Lalezarzadeh (“The Pursuit”) are set as series regulars and Hope Davis (“Succession”) will recur in “Before,” Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from Paramount Television Studios, starring and executive produced by Billy Crystal.

They also join multi-Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light and Oscar nominee Rosie Perez in the 10-episode atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller. Written by Sarah Thorp, who also serves as showrunner, Before revolves around Eli (Crystal), a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife Lynn (Light), encounters Noah (Jupe), a troubled foster child, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. Seductively enigmatic, Light’s Lynn is the love of Eli’s life, but her recent death may not be quite what it seems. As Eli digs deeper into the hidden life of the wife he thought he knew, he soon finds Lynn haunting him from beyond the grave.

