‘Game Room’ for Apple Vision Pro leaked ahead of launch revealing multiplayer Spatial Gaming

“Game Room” has been leaked ahead of the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer’s release on February 2nd, where four images show how you can play Chess, Solitaire, and more with another player.

Daryl Baxter for iMore:

According to leaked screenshots from Steve Troughton-Smith on Mastodon, you’ll be brought to a room in what looks like a mansion overlooking a garden. Depending on the game chosen, you’ll be able to sit or stand and play games like Hearts, Solitaire, Yacht, Sea Battle, and Chess. There’s no word on how much the game will be, or if it’s going to be exclusive to Apple Arcade, its game subscription service — but consider us intrigued. The screenshots hint at other potential Game Room features. Looking at the screenshot where Chess is being played suggests a multiplayer aspect, with a username partially shown on the other side of the chessboard.

MacDailyNews Take: We expect multiplayer Spatial Gaming will prove to be very popular with Apple Vision Pro!

