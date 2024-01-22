Apple Music offers higher royalties to artists who create Spatial Audio music

Starting this month, Apple will pay up to 10% more per play in royalties to musicians who provide Spatial Audio tracks.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

‎

Crucially, Apple Music users do not necessarily have to listen in Spatial Audio for the artist to be rewarded with the bonus payout. The metric is calculated based on the proportion of Spatial Available to Non-Spatial Available plays. So if an artist offers all their music in spatial (i.e using Dolby Atmos mastering), they will see the 10% royalty bonus even if no one actually listened to the spatial version. Even before today’s announcement, the number of songs available in Spatial Audio has increased nearly 5000% since the feature launched back in 2021, with that number more than doubling in the last year alone.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: This is greatly increase Spatial Audio on Apple Music which is an important point of differentiation from rival music streaming outfits who do not offer the compelling and immersive audio experience. Only Apple Music.

‎

