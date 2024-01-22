Apple retakes title of world’s most valuable public company from Microsoft

Well, that didn’t take long. Apple passed Microsoft in Monday trading to reclaim the title of the world’s most valuable public company. Apple now has a valuation of $2.998trillion, slightly ahead of the Microsoft at $2.957 trillion.
Microsoft’s valuation briefly exceeded Apple’s market cap last week, before falling back. prior, Apple had spent more than 500 days as the stock market’s most valued company. Microsoft had previously briefly held the top spot on a closing basis in November 2021.
MacDailyNews Take: Take note of how many articles were published about Microsoft overtaking Apple in market cap versus how many articles are published to report that Apple has regained the top spot from Microsoft. We bet it’ll be on the order of at least 100:1.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s first fiscal quarter results and business updates are scheduled for Thursday, February 1, 2024 with earnings results after market close (1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST) and the company’s conference call with analysts at 2:00pm PST / 5:00pm EST.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
4 Comments
MDN should really wait a week or so. With the numbers so close I’d bet the ‘top’ spot will be flipping back and forth for a little while. At least until Apple gets some solid AI news out. Also not really a surprise if there are a lot of articles about MS taking the top spot away after it being held by AAPL for so long.
Given the tight competition in numbers, I anticipate the leading position will likely be changing frequently for some time.
MDN states that, “Apple had spent more than 500 days as the stock market’s most valued company.” Actually, Apple has been the world’s most valuable company almost continuously since January 2012.
A wise man once said „For Apple to win, Microsoft doesn’t have to lose.“
What is really impressive: over 20 years ago that Apple was almost bankrupt and made it to being the most valuable company.