Apple retakes title of world’s most valuable public company from Microsoft

Well, that didn’t take long. Apple passed Microsoft in Monday trading to reclaim the title of the world’s most valuable public company. Apple now has a valuation of $2.998trillion, slightly ahead of the Microsoft at $2.957 trillion.

Microsoft’s valuation briefly exceeded Apple’s market cap last week, before falling back. prior, Apple had spent more than 500 days as the stock market’s most valued company. Microsoft had previously briefly held the top spot on a closing basis in November 2021.

MacDailyNews Take: Take note of how many articles were published about Microsoft overtaking Apple in market cap versus how many articles are published to report that Apple has regained the top spot from Microsoft. We bet it’ll be on the order of at least 100:1.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s first fiscal quarter results and business updates are scheduled for Thursday, February 1, 2024 with earnings results after market close (1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST) and the company’s conference call with analysts at 2:00pm PST / 5:00pm EST.

