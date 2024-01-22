Apple pays $13.65 million Russian fine, antitrust agency says

Russia’s FAS antitrust agency said on Monday that Apple paid a fine of 1.2 billion roubles ($13.65 million), imposed over the company’s alleged abuse of its dominant market position concerning in-app payments.

Reuters:

‎

Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, has previously “respectfully disagreed” with a FAS ruling that Apple’s distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage. The Federal Antimonopoly Service said Apple had paid the fine on Jan. 19 and that the funds had been transferred to Russia’s federal budget. In February 2023, the FAS said Apple had paid an around $12.1-million fine in another antitrust case alleging Apple’s abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple paused all product sales and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia soon after the country invaded Ukraine, so why pay one red rouble — for bogus “antitrust” findings or, for that matter, for any reason — to Russia’s federal budget?

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.