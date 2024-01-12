Apple doubles the number of items you can track via Find My

With Apple’s Find My network and app, users can view the location of their Apple devices, locate items they’ve attached an AirTag to, keep track of Find My network accessories, and share their location with friends and family in a single, easy-to-use app. Apple has now doubled the number of items you can track via Find My.

Oliver Haslam for iMore:

‎

Previously, the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad was limited to 16 items, which meant that there was a relatively small limit on the number of items that people could find using the app. However, Apple has now updated a support document to confirm that is no longer the case. The new number is considerably larger than the old one, too.

In fact, that previous 16-item limit has now been doubled to 32 items which gives people much more breathing room for tracking everything they could ever possibly lose. But it appears that Apple made this change more than a year ago and it only just got around to updating its documentation to reflect it.

While the 16-item figure might sound too low to those who are prolific item trackers, the 32-item limit does seem excessive, at least initially. But the more you dig into Apple’s explanation of the change, the more it starts to make complete sense. Because, Apple says, not all items are created equal, and some that you might think of as a single item are actually three.

One example that Apple gives is its 2nd-gen AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. Those earbuds that are actually two counted as two items in the Find My network, with the charging case counting as a third. With that in mind it’s easy to see why a 16-item limit could be more easily breached than you might expect — and even doubled, some people will likely still fall foul of the limit.