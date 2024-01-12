Apple Vision Pro pre-order requires face scanning

Apple on Friday emailed customers in the U.S. with requirements, which include face scanning, for pre-ordering the Vision Pro starting next Friday, January 19th at 8am ET / 5am PT.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

First, Apple says to have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID nearby.

“When you order Apple Vision Pro, you’ll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID,” says Apple’s email. “This helps us determine the right size Light Seal and head bands, which work together to give you a precise fit.”

Second, make sure your Apple Store app is updated, as the latest version released on January 11 supports Vision Pro face scanning.

Third, Apple says customers with vision correction needs will be required to upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye‑care professional after checkout.