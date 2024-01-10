T-Mobile is significantly faster than AT&T and Verizon – report

In its latest report, Opensignal finds that T-Mobile users in the U.S. have 2.5 times faster download speeds than AT&T subscribers and three times faster than those on Verizon.

Robert Wyrzykowski for Opensignal:

‎

Once again, T-Mobile wins both overall speed awards outright. It retains Download Speed Experience with a score of 113.1Mbps and Upload Speed Experience with a score of 12.1Mbps. T-Mobile has increased its winning margins over AT&T and Verizon for both metrics compared to the previous U.S. Mobile Network Experience report. Our T-Mobile users enjoy 2.5 times faster average overall download speeds than their AT&T peers and around three times faster than those on Verizon’s network.

Powered with the 2.5GHz spectrum band, T-Mobile triumphs for 5G Download Speed with a score of 204.9Mbps — hitting the 200Mbps milestone for the first time. However, AT&T and Verizon have whittled away at T-Mobile’s lead in 5G Download Speed due to boosts in their scores of 43.5Mbps (54.4%) and 39Mbps (40.5%). These increases are driven by the additional C-band spectrum both AT&T and Verizon gained access to in August 2023. Furthermore, Verizon wins 5G Upload Speed outright for the second time in a row, with a score of 19.9Mbps. It increases its winning margin over T-Mobile to 2.3Mbps — up from 0.3Mbps in the previous report.

Opensignal’s new Coverage Experience metrics measure the geographic coverage of populated areas. Coverage Experience goes to Verizon, which wins the award outright with a score of 9.5 points on a 10-point scale — 0.5 points ahead of AT&T and one point ahead of T-Mobile. Meanwhile, T-Mobile triumphs for 5G Coverage Experience with a score of 7.4 points on a 10-point scale. AT&T comes second, 1.6 points behind the winner, while Verizon takes third place, with a score of 5.4 points.