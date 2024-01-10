Major Apple supplier TSMC beats expectations on fourth-quarter revenue

Taiwan chipmaker and major Apple supplier TSMC reported fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday that beat both the company’s and market’s expectations.

Revenue in the final three months of last year came in at T$625.5 billion ($20.10 billion), according to Reuters calculations, compared with $19.93 billion in the year-ago period. That beat Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) previous prediction for fourth-quarter revenue being in a range of between $18.8-19.6 billion, and also beat an LSEG SmartEstimate of T$617.1 billion drawn from 21 analysts. TSMC, Asia’s most valuable publicly listed company with a market capitalisation of $491 billion, did not provide any details or forward guidance in its brief revenue statement.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple is currently trading down 78-cents (-0.42%) in premarket trading at $184.36.

