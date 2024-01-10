Epstein ‘sex slave’ Virginia Giuffre saw Apple Board member Al Gore on ‘pedo island,’ docs reveal

Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she saw Apple Board member Al Gore at the infamous island, who is said to have attended with his wife Tipper, newly released documents revealed.

Priscilla DeGregory for The New York Post:

Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre had intercourse with a second “prince” in France, newly released documents revealed.

Giuffre infamously claimed that she was pimped out to disgraced Prince Andrew but also said she had sex with another prince at Epstein’s direction, according to a 2016 deposition for a lawsuit.

“What other world leaders were you sexually trafficked to?” defense lawyer Mary Borja asked Giuffre in her Florida case against Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz. “Prince Andrew for one,” Giuffre said, before adding that she was introduced to another person “as a prince.”

Giuffre also claimed she had twice seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s notorious Caribbean island, Little St. James… Giuffre never accused Clinton of any wrongdoing but another Epstein accuser, Johana Sjoberg, testified during a 2016 deposition that Epstein once told her the 42nd president “likes them young.”

Another person Giuffre said she saw at the island during her deposition was former presidential candidate Al Gore, who is said to have attended with his wife Tipper.

Giuffre said she had only seen them at dinner, chatting among themselves. Neither has ever publicly addressed their alleged relationship with Epstein.