Variety: Apple TV+’s ‘Criminal Record’ is a brilliantly twisted crime drama

Apple TV+’s new series, “Criminal Record,” is “a brilliantly twisted crime drama” and “a thrilling exploration of our preconceived notions,” Aramide Tinubu writes for Variety. The new eight-episode, one-hour crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction.

Aramide Tinubu for Variety:

‎

Captivating and deeply disturbing, writer/creator Paul Rutman’s Apple TV+ series “Criminal Record” begins on an unassuming night in London. Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi), moonlighting as a chauffeur, drives a luxury car down the dark streets. Elsewhere in the city, an anonymous, frightened young woman frantically calls Emergency Services from a dark phone booth. Spooked, she quickly tells the operator her boyfriend has been trying to kill her and that he killed an ex-girlfriend years prior, but another man is currently serving a 24-year prison sentence for the crime. Before the operator can get further details, the call drops… Though “Criminal Record” is just eight hours long, it is stuffed full of characters and storylines that could have been overly complex and convoluted, but Rutman and co-directors Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant never drop the ball. Here, all the intricate pieces of the puzzle link and connect in shocking, unexpected ways… “Criminal Record” is a thrilling exploration of our preconceived notions, the human obsession with power and legacy and what we’re willing to do to cling to the narratives we’ve created about other people and the world around us

‎

MacDailyNews Note: The first two episodes of “Criminal Record” premiered Wednesday, January 10th with new episodes released weekly on Wednesdays, only on Apple TV+.

‎

