NLPC moves to oust Tim Cook and Al Gore from Apple’s Board

Corporate ethics watchdog National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed an exempt solicitation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday that urged fellow Apple shareholders to vote against Al Gore as a director nominee at Apple’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 10th.
The NLPC states that Gore is not qualified for his role on Apple’s BoD and that “his political activism poses to Apple a reputational risk that is not worth his limited skill set.”
“Al Gore was never qualified to serve on Apple’s board in the first place, so for him to last for over 20 years is absurd,” NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project Director Paul Chesser told FOX Business. “The only credentials he had, or has ever had, that meet any of Apple’s questionable criteria was that he’s been a Chicken Little for global warming. That term was so discredited that it’s now called ‘climate change.’ And so many of his other prophecies of doom have been proven untrue that he should be considered a false prophet.”
“Time has proven that whatever credibility Al Gore might have had is totally shot, and he belongs nowhere near any company’s board of directors,” Chesser said. “Apple shareholders should oppose his renomination.”
The NLPC also filed a separate exempt solicitation that urged Apple shareholders to oppose re-upping CEO Tim Cook to the board of directors, and NLPC is sponsoring a shareholder proposal that asks Apple to disclose more fully its risks of doing business — and the extent of its supply chain — in China.
MacDailyNews Take: We have never voted, nor will we ever vote, for Al Gore in the Election of Directors. We’d prefer more tech-oriented directors. Gore’s position is simply a charity seat atop a mountain of Apple options as a salve after an election loss over two decades ago.
Corporate Goverance Institute:
Apple’s non-executive directors each receive approximately $250,000 worth of restricted stock units per year. Non-executive directors also receive an annual cash retainer of $100,000.
The board’s chair at Apple gets an additional $200,000; the audit committee chair receives an additional $35,000; the compensation committee chair receives an extra $30,000; and the nominating committee chair receives an additional $25,000.
Non-executive directors also get every new Apple product for free on request and purchase more at a discount.
We have never voted for Tim Cook in the Election of Directors nor will we vote for any subsequent Apple CEO in the Election of Directors. A CEO should not be on the BoD; too many conflicts of interest. – MacDailyNews, February 28, 2022
MacDailyNews Note: The NLPC’s proxy memorandum urging Apple shareholders to vote against Al Gore’s 21st term on Apple’s Board of Directors is here.
The NLPC’s proxy memorandum urging Apple shareholders to vote against Tim Cook’s 12th term on Apple’s Board of Directors is here.
15 Comments
Al Gore is a charlatan and a hypocrite. He and Tim Cook are two peas in a pod. Vote NO for each, Apple shareholders!
At the time, Gore was good for one thing: Getting enviro wacko’s off Apple’s back. That’s all he’s been there for. That time is past. Time to go Gore.
the attack on Al Gore and Tim Cook sounds more like a political attack than an attack on their actual qualifications.
And Tim Cook has proven to be one of the best performing CEO’s in the world.
Duh, you think? Team MAGA won’t be satisfied until Earth looks like Giedi Prime and “teh gays” are pushed back in the closet.
Not a political attack, a COMPETENCY REASSESSMENT one for charlatan and the other in an east chair.
In the past week, Cook was voted the 10th worst overpaid CEO and his salary cut. Did you miss that?
Riding the iPhone gravy train, a product introduced in 2007 generating the lion share of Apple profits year after year, means NOTHING — no special CEO talent required…
As a share holder, I vote against those two every year.
No on Gore due to incompetence and no real value to the company or board. With Cook it is the issue of conflict of interest being CEO and on the board. I can live with Cook but not with Gore (charlatan).
Totally agree.
Besides the VP slot on his CV…and the fact he uses Apple products–that assisted him making the movie proclaiming we have “10 yrs remaining,” (made in ’06…therefore we’ve evaded the G Reaper 7 yrs now)–he has no real life experience for being on the AAPL Board. I will say, he’s a very talented bloviator (and as mentioned above, he may have keep the Enviro Nuts off Apple’s back). Early on, his “solution” to THE Crisis was ONLY, changing light bulbs in your house…affirming he’s a real wizard re: problem solving. His recent bloviation at the WEF Conf. displayed he might be experiencing A Crisis himself. He ranted like a person not well.
Though Cook’s politicization of the CEO position is not beneficial, he’s can’t go too far astray as he seeks to find solutions with the China fiasco (he’s misread). He is an excellent manager, otherwise, imo.
Gore is a bore. The kind of faulty product you’d return to the store. If only he knew how useless he is, his jaw would hit the floor. Blood and gore, Al can’t score Gore, he’s richer than he is poor, but at his core, Gore is a wh*re.
Thanks for the info. My few thousand votes against Gore are decided.
He says:
“That term was so discredited that it’s now called ‘climate change.’”
The terms Global Warming and Climate Change have always been used at the same time because they refer to different things. In simple terms, Climate Change refers to the measurement in the changes caused by warming.
He, and many others here, also have no idea what a board of directors is for and how they work. They just want everyone to agree with their narrow minded views.
thinking of giving up on this hot mess of a site due to the biased editor and some of the ignorant commenters.
emo.O, please take your leftist viewpoints and frick the frack off. Dumb nunts like you are the ones that voted Bidenentia into office, but you’re tooooo dummmm to wake up from your imprisonment o n the matrix. What a maroon
Well, if you look at popular vote, the “other guy” lost in record amounts in both of his elections as the GOP has in most elections in recent history. It’s just the odd and outdated US Electoral system that keeps the GOP in power. They don’t represent anywhere close to the majority of voters. Of course, they will scream otherwise but the numbers prove them wrong.