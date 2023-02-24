NLPC moves to oust Tim Cook and Al Gore from Apple’s Board

Corporate ethics watchdog National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed an exempt solicitation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday that urged fellow Apple shareholders to vote against Al Gore as a director nominee at Apple’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 10th.

The NLPC states that Gore is not qualified for his role on Apple’s BoD and that “his political activism poses to Apple a reputational risk that is not worth his limited skill set.”

Breck Dumas for FOX Business:

“Al Gore was never qualified to serve on Apple’s board in the first place, so for him to last for over 20 years is absurd,” NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project Director Paul Chesser told FOX Business. “The only credentials he had, or has ever had, that meet any of Apple’s questionable criteria was that he’s been a Chicken Little for global warming. That term was so discredited that it’s now called ‘climate change.’ And so many of his other prophecies of doom have been proven untrue that he should be considered a false prophet.” “Time has proven that whatever credibility Al Gore might have had is totally shot, and he belongs nowhere near any company’s board of directors,” Chesser said. “Apple shareholders should oppose his renomination.” The NLPC also filed a separate exempt solicitation that urged Apple shareholders to oppose re-upping CEO Tim Cook to the board of directors, and NLPC is sponsoring a shareholder proposal that asks Apple to disclose more fully its risks of doing business — and the extent of its supply chain — in China.

MacDailyNews Take: We have never voted, nor will we ever vote, for Al Gore in the Election of Directors. We’d prefer more tech-oriented directors. Gore’s position is simply a charity seat atop a mountain of Apple options as a salve after an election loss over two decades ago.

Corporate Goverance Institute:

Apple’s non-executive directors each receive approximately $250,000 worth of restricted stock units per year. Non-executive directors also receive an annual cash retainer of $100,000. The board’s chair at Apple gets an additional $200,000; the audit committee chair receives an additional $35,000; the compensation committee chair receives an extra $30,000; and the nominating committee chair receives an additional $25,000. Non-executive directors also get every new Apple product for free on request and purchase more at a discount.

We have never voted for Tim Cook in the Election of Directors nor will we vote for any subsequent Apple CEO in the Election of Directors. A CEO should not be on the BoD; too many conflicts of interest. – MacDailyNews, February 28, 2022

MacDailyNews Note: The NLPC’s proxy memorandum urging Apple shareholders to vote against Al Gore’s 21st term on Apple’s Board of Directors is here.

The NLPC’s proxy memorandum urging Apple shareholders to vote against Tim Cook’s 12th term on Apple’s Board of Directors is here.

