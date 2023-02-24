Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple plans more affordable mixed-reality headset for 2025

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a blog post on Friday that, after announcing its first “high-end” mixed-reality headset in June, Apple plans to release “low-end” and “high-end” second-generation mixed-reality headsets in 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuo) via Medium:

It’s expected that Pegatron will likely transfer the AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict (a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron), led by Luxshare ICT, in 1H23. It essentially means that Luxshare ICT will take over this product’s subsequent design and production. Such changes will lead to the subsequent acceleration of reducing the cost of the headset, which is what Apple expects.

Pegatron is a shareholder of Luxcaseict, so Luxcaseict’s profit will be beneficial to Pegatron, but essentially, Pegatron is gradually withdrawing from Apple’s headset business.

As the shipments of Apple’s first-generation AR/MR headsets are extremely low, it is difficult for Luxshare ICT to profit from this investment in the short term. Luxshare ICT’s growth in 2023 and 2024 depends entirely on Apple’s orders. Therefore, if Apple expects Luxshare ICT to take over the headset, it will be difficult for Luxshare ICT to refuse this request.

Luxshare ICT will use Luxcaseict to win orders for Apple’s new AR/MR headset products in the future. I think the best scenario for Luxcaseict is for Apple’s headsets to sell well and conduct an IPO when the visibility of revenue and profit growth is good.

Apple’s second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models. The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively. The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025.

I think this could be a potential warning sign for Apple. Despite repeatedly stating that it is optimistic about AR, why can it not make suppliers willing to continue cooperating with Apple to develop this product? In the past two years, why have some Apple suppliers been more willing to invest in new businesses, such as electric vehicles, than cooperate with Apple’s expansion/investment?