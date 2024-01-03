Apple expected to launch new Apple TV 4K hardware in 1H24

New, fourth-generation Apple TV 4K is expected to launch with a more advanced processor than the current Apple TV 4K’s A15 Bionic chip.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The next Apple TV will be equipped with a faster processor compared to the current model, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. It’s unclear which chip will power the device, but possibilities include the A16 Bionic chip that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro models or the A17 Pro chip that debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro models… [E]xact pricing for the next model remains to be seen… In the U.S., the current Apple TV starts at $129 with 64GB of storage, and a 128GB model is available for $149. No major external design changes are expected for the next Apple TV.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple plans to release the next-gen Apple TV 4K in the first half of 2024, according to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, so we’ll see it hit the market by WWDC at the latest.

