Apple needs to get ‘unstuck’ on innovation to improve growth – analyst

Apple shares again slipped in Wednesday morning trading as one analyst says that the company needs to get ‘unstuck’ on innovation to improve growth.

Adam Clark for Barron’s:

‎

The iPhone maker is contending with headwinds for the technology sector and is under pressure to show it is ready to compete in the field of artificial intelligence.

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said Apple needs to get “unstuck” on innovation to improve growth in its existing products and add new products, as he kept a Neutral rating on the stock and a $166 target price in a research note on Tuesday.

“We believe Apple will return to moderate growth this year, driven by Services and easier Mac compares. Short-term swing factors include a shorter quarter, looser supply chain comps and Chinese restrictions,” wrote Luria.

One key area for Apple to show it can still innovate successfully is in the field of artificial intelligence. While Apple is reportedly planning to invest billions of dollars in chips from Nvidia to power AI efforts including a revamped Siri digital assistant, it has so far remained tight-lipped about its projects.