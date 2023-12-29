Family uses Apple AirTag to track down stolen luggage and suspect

The Gavino family, while on vacation in the North Carolina mountains, used an Apple AirTag to track down their stolen luggage and the suspect.

Daniel Pierce for Queen City News:

“I wanted justice,” Catherine Gavino told Queen City News in an exclusive interview Tuesday afternoon.

Friday afternoon, the family landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. However, their vacation was delayed when they were unable to locate one of their bags at baggage claim… Gavino pulled up her phone to check the location of her newly bought AirTag… “It was to help find luggage if it was lost, but I never thought it’d get stolen,” she said.

Stolen is what happened, according to a Gastonia Police Department police report.

When Gavino pulled up her phone, the AirTag hidden inside her mother and father’s luggage showed it was on Interstate 85 and on its way west toward Gastonia.

Gavino not only found the house but saw the AirTag was still at the location.

She contacted the police who arrived and notified the homeowners of the situation. Inside, they found the family’s suitcase and the suitcase of another victim whose luggage was also stolen from the airport.