Apple AirTags are now on sale for up to 20% off

Apple’s AirTags item trackers are now on sale at Amazon. The ever-popular 4-pack of AirTags is just $78.99, 20% off the original price of $99, while one AirTag costs just $23.99 – over 17% off of $5 off the regular $29 list price.

With AirTag, you can keep track of everyday items like your keys or a backpack. AirTag uses the Find My network — an encrypted, anonymous network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that can help you find your things. Nearby devices securely send the location of your missing AirTag to iCloud, so you can find where your AirTag is. It’s all anonymous and encrypted to protect everyone’s privacy.

Apple’s AirTags features:

• Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app

• Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad

• Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help

• Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models)

• Find items further away with the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network

• Put AirTag into Lost Mode to be automatically notified when it’s detected in the Find My network

• All communication with the Find My network is anonymous and encrypted for privacy, Location data and history are never stored on AirTag

• Replaceable battery lasts over a year

• AirTag is IP67 water and dust resistant

MacDailyNews Take: We have AirTags everywhere. They just work!

Instructions for how to use Precision Finding to pinpoint the location of your item with Find Nearby via Apple here.

