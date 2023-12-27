Is Apple stock a buy as 2023 winds down?

The consensus of Wall Street analysts sees Apple returning to growth in the December quarter. Interested AAPL investors are wondering if Apple stock is a buy right now.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

‎

Apple has been an American success story several times over. First, it ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II. Then it reinvented the PC in the 1980s with the Macintosh.

Co-founder Steve Jobs returned to run Apple in 1997 and oversaw a winning streak of innovations that included the iMac, iPod, iTunes, iPhone, iPad, and the App Store.

The biggest driver of Apple’s modern success is the iPhone…

In late December, a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission forced Apple to stop selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches.

AAPL stock has an IBD Relative Strength Rating of 79 out of 99. The Relative Strength Rating shows how a stock’s price performance stacks up against all other stocks over the last 52 weeks. Apple stock currently is in the top 10% of all stocks for performance.

Apple stock has an IBD Composite Rating of 81 out of 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup. IBD’s Composite Rating combines five separate proprietary ratings of fundamental and technical performance into one easy-to-use rating. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

Apple stock is not a buy right now. It is showing weakness after its Dec. 5 breakout from a cup-with-handle base at a buy point of 192.93, according to IBD MarketSmith charts.