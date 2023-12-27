Who wants Apple Books+?

Out of all of Apple’s new subscription services, there is one that is missing: Apple Books+, Andrew Orr writes for The Mac Observer, writing that an Apple Books+ is something that has been on his wishlist for years.
Andrew Orr for The Mac Observer:
Apple Books+ would of course be Apple’s answer to Kindle Unlimited.
For one monthly fee you could read all of the books your heart desires.
I think Apple could do it better than Amazon.
Kindle Unlimited might have 1.4 million books available, but 1.3 million of those are exclusive to Amazon.
A.k.a., self-published. You won’t find many big publishers like Hachette, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, etc…
The solution: Like Apple Arcade, Apple Books+ would probably be separate from the Apple Book Store.
Books created for this service could also be exclusive to it, and unlike Amazon I think Apple could get some big publishers on board.
MacDailyNews Take: Also, an Apple Books+ could be an added sweetener for Apple One Premier. However, getting the big publishers on board an “unlimited” offering could be quite the challenge.
Totally agree it could be a game changer. However, for those that use their public library system’s ebook services (probably run by Overdrive), since the books when ‘borrowed’ are coming from Amazon and tied to one’s Amazon account, it is still a hook to possible purchases while there. Sort of like how convenience stores in general place the highest selling product (generally drinks) at the back of the store so you have to view lots of possibly tempting products in order to get to them.
Apple may need to also consider discussions with services like Overdrive in the future in addition to publishers.