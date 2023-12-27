Who wants Apple Books+?

Out of all of Apple’s new subscription services, there is one that is missing: Apple Books+, Andrew Orr writes for The Mac Observer, writing that an Apple Books+ is something that has been on his wishlist for years.

Andrew Orr for The Mac Observer:

Apple Books+ would of course be Apple’s answer to Kindle Unlimited.

For one monthly fee you could read all of the books your heart desires.

I think Apple could do it better than Amazon.

Kindle Unlimited might have 1.4 million books available, but 1.3 million of those are exclusive to Amazon.

A.k.a., self-published. You won’t find many big publishers like Hachette, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, etc…

The solution: Like Apple Arcade, Apple Books+ would probably be separate from the Apple Book Store.

Books created for this service could also be exclusive to it, and unlike Amazon I think Apple could get some big publishers on board.