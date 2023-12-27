Apple’s iPhone design chief Tan Tang to work with Jony Ive, Sam Altman on AI devices

iPhone design executive Tang Tan is set to leave Apple in February to join Ive’s LoveFrom design studio, working on an AI project with software supplied by OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Legendary designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are enlisting an Apple Inc. veteran to work on a new artificial intelligence hardware project, aiming to create devices with the latest capabilities.

As part of the effort, outgoing Apple executive Tang Tan will join Ive’s design firm LoveFrom, which will shape the look and capabilities of the new products, according to people familiar with the matter. Altman, an executive who has become the face of modern AI, plans to provide the software underpinnings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the endeavor isn’t public.

The work marks one of the most ambitious efforts undertaken by Ive since he left Apple in 2019 to create LoveFrom.

His hope is to turn the AI device work into a new company, but development of the products remains at an early stage, according to the people. The efforts so far are focused on hiring talent and creating concepts.