Apple’s iPhone design chief Tan Tang to work with Jony Ive, Sam Altman on AI devices

iPhone design executive Tang Tan is set to leave Apple in February to join Ive’s LoveFrom design studio, working on an AI project with software supplied by OpenAI’s Sam Altman.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Legendary designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are enlisting an Apple Inc. veteran to work on a new artificial intelligence hardware project, aiming to create devices with the latest capabilities.
As part of the effort, outgoing Apple executive Tang Tan will join Ive’s design firm LoveFrom, which will shape the look and capabilities of the new products, according to people familiar with the matter. Altman, an executive who has become the face of modern AI, plans to provide the software underpinnings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the endeavor isn’t public.
The work marks one of the most ambitious efforts undertaken by Ive since he left Apple in 2019 to create LoveFrom.
His hope is to turn the AI device work into a new company, but development of the products remains at an early stage, according to the people. The efforts so far are focused on hiring talent and creating concepts.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s designer brain drain issue continues unabated – and unsurprisingly.
Tim’s not a product person, per se. – Steve Jobs
Who would you rather work for?
Jony Ive and Sam Altman or a glorified parts-orderer who’s been riding Steve Jobs’ coattails his entire working life and who is more concerned with DEI, virtue-signaling, and other empty, wrongheaded pursuits? A guy who can’t even figure out how to avoid the banning of a major product at Christmastime? A bland, insipid dope who can’t be fired because he’d immediately run to the NYT, etc. screaming “homophobia!!!”
“What I care about is the reality of goodness, not the perception of it. And what I see all over the place is people who care about looking good while doing evil. Fuck them.” – Elon Musk
Sarah, thank you for providing Elon’s words of wisdom.
Hands down a takedown of Clueless Cook an executive poser that is beholden to the quarterly profit machine and a total virtual signaling PHONY who could not care less about human rights.
The guy is a TALENTLESS TOTAL FRAUD and every step he makes is to increase profits working as a Wall Street wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Anyone with a brain figured this out a decade ago and he must GO…
“A prolonged ban would hit one of Apple’s biggest moneymakers at a difficult time. Already, the company has been struggling to pull out of a sales slump. Heading into the holiday season, Apple revenue had dropped for four straight quarters, the longest such streak in two decades.”
— Bloomberg
The ban has been paused.
AAPL has a $3.0T market cap. LoveFrom has no products now and none on the horizon. The article states that Ive’s “…efforts so far are focused on hiring talent and creating concepts.”
Good luck with that.