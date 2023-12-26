How to bundle Apple subscriptions – and save – with Apple One

Apple’s “Apple One” bundles up to six Apple subscriptions for one lower monthly price, including up to 2TB of iCloud+ storage. And with the Family plan or Premier plan, you can invite up to five other people to join — with private access on all of their devices.

How to get Apple One on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go to Settings, tap your name, then tap Subscriptions. Tap Apple One. Choose a plan.

If you already subscribe to Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, or Apple TV+, you don’t need to cancel those subscriptions. They will automatically be canceled when you’re billed for Apple One.

How to get Apple One on your Mac

Go to System Preferences > Apple ID > Media & Purchases and click Manage.

Apple One includes a free 1-month trial for services that you don’t already have. After your free trial, services that you previously subscribed to are automatically included in Apple One. If you recently canceled a service, you might not be eligible for the free trial. Your plan automatically renews after the trial.

MacDailyNews Note: If you already have an iCloud+ plan, learn what happens to your iCloud+ plan when you join Apple One here.

