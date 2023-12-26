Apple appeals ITC ban that halted Apple Watch sales in the U.S.

Apple is appealing a decision by the U.S. ITC that forced it to stop selling Apple Watch models after the agency claimed that Apple violated patents of a competitor.

Joseph Pisani for The Wall Street Journal:

‎

Apple said in court documents filed Tuesday the company will suffer “irreparable harm” if the ban stays in place, since the models are its two most popular. The watch models affected are its newest ones: the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The iPhone maker asked the court to allow it to sell the watches while it considers Apple’s appeal.

Apple said Tuesday it disagrees with the agency’s decision and is taking measures to restart watch sales to U.S. customers as soon as possible.

The ban came about after the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in October that Apple violated patents related to a blood-oxygen sensor on some versions of the device.

The case revolves around medical-technology company Masimo, which alleged in a 2021 complaint that Apple violated its patents. Apple has included a sensor, called a pulse oximeter, in most new models of the Apple Watch since 2020.