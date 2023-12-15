Apple TV+ reveals new teaser trailer for ‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,’ premiering February 21, 2024

Apple TV+ on Friday released the teaser trailer for “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” the highly anticipated four-part documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, tracking the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner through his sensational career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Lionel Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory. The series is set to premiere globally on February 21, 2024.

“Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” highlights the thrilling story of the planet’s top living athlete as well as that of his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage, along with the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career. The docuseries charts the dramatic path from his first match with the Argentina national football team to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player.

“Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Jenna Millman (“The Dropout,” “Tiger”) and Juan Camilo Cruz (“City of Ghosts,” “In Her Hands”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can also watch Messi take the pitch in 2024 with Inter Miami CF on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 415 wins and 1,730 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” will be a huge draw to Apple TV+ worldwide!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.