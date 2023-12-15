‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ now available for iPhone and iPad as standalone premium games and also via Netflix Games

After multiple delays, Rockstar Games’ remake/remaster of the classic “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy is now available on iOS, iPadOS, and Android through Netflix Games and as standalone releases for $19.99 each.

Mikhail Madnani for TouchArcade:

All three games were to be Netflix exclusives or at least it seemed that way, but they can be bought standalone as well from today. As a value add to the service, this is easily the biggest get for Netflix Games on mobile so far. As of this writing, the original games (non “Definitive”) are still on mobile and have not been delisted. I’m looking forward to digging into Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on iPhone and iPad later today. Note that you may need to download additional data within the games after grabbing them from the App Store.

MacDailyNews Note: If you’d like to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition [on your iPhone and/or iPad] and have an active Netflix subscription, you can downlaod Vice City wia Apple’s App Storehere, GTA III here, and San Andreas here. If you want to buy them standalone for $19.99 each via Apple’s App Store, check out Vice City here, GTA III here, and San Andreas here.

