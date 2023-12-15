iPhone 17 Pro Max to sport 48-megapixel Telephoto lens – analyst

According to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers companies within Apple’s supply chain, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto lens.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note this week with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, focused on Apple supplier Largan Precision, Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto lens will be optimized for use with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, set to be released in the U.S. in early 2024. Pu did not provide any additional details about the lens, or how it will interface with the Vision Pro. Earlier this year, Pu said iPhone 16 Pro models would feature a 48-megapixel ultra wide lens, so the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be the first iPhone model to have a rear camera system entirely with 48-megapixel lenses.

MacDailyNews Take: Currently, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models have 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses.

