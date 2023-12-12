Siri can now help Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad users access and log their Health app data

watchOS 10.2, iOS 17.2, and iPadOS 17.2 are available as of Monday, allowing Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone, and iPad users to conveniently access and log their Health app data using Siri.

With the all-new S9 SiP, Apple’s most powerful watch chip yet, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now process Siri requests on device. On-device processing — also available on iPhone and iPad — means users’ Health app data never leaves their device to complete a Siri request, helping protect user privacy.

Siri can answer requests related to over 20 Health app data types stored on Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad.

For example, users can now ask:

“Siri…”

• “How does my Move ring look today?”

• “Did I close my Exercise ring?”

• “What’s my step count?”

• “How far have I walked this week?”

• “How far did I bike yesterday?”

• “What’s my heart rate?”

• “What’s my blood oxygen?”

• “How much did I sleep last night?”

• “How much have I slept this week?”

• “What’s my blood glucose level?”2

• “What was my blood pressure yesterday?”2

Users can also ask Siri to log:

“Siri…”

• “I took my 8 a.m. medications.”3

• “Log that I took my multivitamin.”3

• “I weigh 167 pounds.”

• “My period started today.”

• “Log that I have spotting today.”

• “My blood sugar is 122.”

• “Record my blood pressure as 118 over 76.”

• “Log my body temperature as 98.3 degrees.”

Read about more ways to access and log Health app data with Siri throughout the user guides for Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone, and iPad.

Siri requests related to Health app data are now available in English (United States) and Mandarin Chinese (China mainland), with more languages to follow.

MacDailyNews Note: Available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later). Requires a third-party monitor connected to the Health app. Users must set up a medications list in the Health app to log this data.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.