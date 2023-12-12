Apple introduces spatial video capture on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

With iOS 17.2, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users can now record spatial videos — a groundbreaking new capability that helps users capture life’s precious moments — and relive those memories on Apple Vision Pro, starting early next year.

“iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the most powerful camera systems we’ve ever developed, including the best video quality in any smartphone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “And now, we’re setting a new bar for what’s possible, enabling users to record special moments just as they happened. Spatial videos are magical, and we can’t wait for users to experience them on Apple Vision Pro early next year.”

Enable Spatial Video Capture on iPhone

Once spatial video capture is enabled in Settings, users can leverage the advanced camera systems on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture their favorite moments in three dimensions. Spatial videos are captured in 1080p at 30 frames per second in standard dynamic range. With advanced computational videography techniques and HEVC compression, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliver stunning spatial memories in a compact file size.

Capturing Great Spatial Videos

Capturing spatial videos on iPhone is as easy as capturing regular videos on iPhone: With the Camera app open in Video mode, rotate iPhone to landscape orientation, tap the spatial video icon, and then tap record. iPhone starts recording video from both the advanced Main and Ultra Wide cameras, and scales the field of view from the Ultra Wide camera to match that of the Main camera, which is then saved into a single video file.

Viewing Spatial Videos

On iPhone and other devices, spatial videos appear as regular, 2D videos and can be watched or shared just like any other video using apps like Messages. Users can find all of the spatial videos they capture within a new Spatial album in the Photos app, and all of their spatial videos will sync across their devices with iCloud.

Spatial videos come to life on Apple Vision Pro. With iCloud, users will be able to access their entire library in the Photos app and view their videos at life-size scale with brilliant color and spectacular detail. On Apple Vision Pro, spatial videos can be played back in a window or expanded into an immersive view that transports users back to each moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.

Spatial video capture on iPhone arrives ahead of the debut of Apple Vision Pro, so iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users can begin capturing moments with family and friends to enjoy on Apple Vision Pro from day one.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple also notes in their announcement: “A minute of spatial video is approximately 130MB.”

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.