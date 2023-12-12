Apple offers to let mobile payment rivals access tap-and-go NFC in EU antitrust case

Apple has offered to let rivals access its NFC tap-and-go mobile payments systems used for mobile wallets, a move that could settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible fine, Reuters reports citing “three people familiar with the matter.”

Foo Yun Chee for Reuters:

‎

The EU competition enforcer last year charged Apple with curbing rivals’ access to its tap-and-go technology, Near-Field Communication (NFC), making it difficult for them to develop rival services on Apple devices. It said this benefited Apple Pay, Apple’s own mobile wallet solution on iPhones and iPads, and pointed to the company’s significant market power in the market for smart mobile devices and dominance in mobile wallet markets. The European Commission is likely to seek feedback next month from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept Apple’s offer, the people said.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: As long as it can be done securely, who cares? Most Apple device users trust and will continue to use Apple Pay.

‎

