Apple’s M3-powered MacBook Air models are coming in early 2024

Apple is planning to release M3-powered MacBook Air models featuring 13.6- and 15.3-inch displays in early 2024.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new models — codenamed J613 and J615 — won’t bring much new to the table other than an M3 processor, but that’s a noteworthy event in itself. After all, it puts a cutting-edge 3-nanometer chip in Apple’s highest-volume machine.

I expect the company to market this new model toward owners of the M1 MacBook Air or Intel Macs, rather than people who already have an M2 machine. The 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip just went on sale this past June, so buyers of that product probably aren’t ready to upgrade again.

The move means there’s only a couple Macs left that don’t have the latest processor generation: the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. But they probably won’t get upgraded until the end of 2024 at the earliest, if not 2025. The introduction of an M3 Air may also mean that Apple can finally phase out the M1 MacBook Air from 2020 and make the M2 Air from 2022 its new low-end model.