PETA names Apple ‘PETA’s 2023 Company of the Year’ for dropping leather for ‘FineWoven’ junk

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has named Apple “PETA’s 2023 Company of the Year” for dropping leather for “FineWoven” junk.
PETA:
PETA’s 2023 Company of the Year is the apple of our eye! Apple Inc. clearly recognizes that today’s conscious consumers want to support sustainable brands—in the past five years, global searches for sustainable goods have increased by 71%, and surveys indicate that a vast majority of shoppers care about the environmental impact of the products they buy. As the largest company in the world, Apple Inc. is meeting consumers’ demands and setting a tremendous example for other top companies by ditching leather as part of its goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Because animals’ skin is one of the most profitable coproducts of the meat industry, purchasing leather directly contributes to the slaughter of countless individuals. Worldwide, the meat and leather industries kill more than a billion cows, sheep, and other animals for their skins every year…
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in September
There is no leather farming industry. (Cattle hides typically represent less than 2% of the total value of a U.S. beef animal.) Beef farming will continue regardless of demand for leather. In the U.S. alone, there are some 33 million cattle hides left over from cattle farming every year. Left over cattle hides not recycled for leather instead go to landfill or are otherwise destroyed as waste. Ending the use of leather use would significantly increase landfill and greenhouse gas emissions. The burning or disposal in U.S. landfills of 33 million unused hides would generate more than 750,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions every year – and fill all current U.S. landfill sites within four years. Globally, some 300 million hides would be wasted with 6.6 million tons of surplus emissions every year.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
[I]t hasn’t been the smoothest transition. Apple’s alternative to leather — the material it calls FineWoven — has been a dud.
FineWoven cases feel odd to the touch, scratch easily and are quick to get dirty. Some third-party retailers have dropped them altogether, and even Apple told its staffers to frequently swap out display units (so they don’t look scuffed up)…
[T]he company completely stumbled with its leather replacement and should start over. Despite the shoddiness of the product, Apple can smile knowing FineWoven cases probably bring higher margins than the leather versions they replaced (the company didn’t reduce the price from $59).
MacDailyNews Take: If we used iPhone cases, they would be leather. We’d simply switch from Apple to a quality third-party case make who still offers real leather.
From Apple’s FineWoven iPhone cases are trash (September 25, 2023):
If you’re going to hide your new iPhone in a case in order to try to get $20-$40 extra by minimizing scratches for trade-in or resale, get a real leather case from a third-party maker.
We recommend Belemay cases, which use real leather at affordable priced, if you want to use a nice leather case for your iPhone. We also hear good things about Zoof Top Litchi Grain Leather iPhone cases.
A lesson Apple seems to have missed in this, er, case: If it ain’t broke, don’t “fix” it.
At Apple’s next shareholders meeting, someone should ask CEO Tim Cook how much this “FineWoven” virtue-signaling debacle cost the company in iPhone accessory sales vs. previous years when the company sold real leather cases. — MacDailyNews, September 25, 2023
I can’t wait for the MDN Deplorables to comment on this. 😂
Ignorance and bowing to a cult…
Millions if hides a year are discarded and burred and/burned. Meat production creates the hides. There is not a single cow raised for leather purposes, it’s all meat. There is massive excess in hides to be used as a result. Leather is a fantastic material, far superior to synthetic OIL-BASED products. Ugh…. sooooo dumb. “Oh it’s recycled” yah, that material needed to be oil plastics to begin with and the amazing of oil energy to reclaim and recycle these products is more so than just making original oil-based product. Sooooo dumb.
If you’re getting praise from PETA, you’re doing something wrong.
This is absurd. Throwing away hides from the meat industry. If we are to use an animal for sustenance then we should use all of it. All the way from its head to its hoofs. We do the animal a disservice when we throw its valuable parts away.
I have a Fine Woven case on my iPhone 15 Pro Max.
It’s a great case.
One thing that isn’t well communicated is that the case is washable. It cleans up to like new condition with just a little soap and water.
Very durable so far and it feels good in the hand.
Apple is voted the Best Virtue Signaling Company and the Least Truly Virtual Company all in the same week. Apple, “elevating imbeciles to the very top, because, who else would hire them?”
None of the “brave” “tough” commentators here are killing their own beef.
They just pop down to the butcher or supermarket & buy it off the shelf.
So far removed from any sense of feelings when it comes to animals.
But……..
They love dogs & cats, & teach their kids too love them too.
However, funnily enough, they never take their kids on a field trip to show them the abattoirs & factory farming, because if kids knew where their “meat” was actually coming from, they’d never eat it. They would likely stand there and protect the live “beef” from being killed.
So, tap away you keyboard warriors & justify which animals are disposable & which ones should be cuddled, but don’t try explaining that to your kids, as they will smell the BS a mile away.
Note the typical leftist Democrat response. It’s always the same, regardless of the issue.
Mocking tone. Lecturing tone. Heavy on emotion yet bereft of facts. Think of the children™.
Note that nowhere above does Mr. Al Sanctimonious address the actual point that these animals are being butchered and will be butchered anyway – for McDonald’s hamburgers on up to fine steaks, and not using their hides actually does a disservice to these animals.
Not using their hides does nothing to prevent their slaughter. Not using their hides is actually waste.
Apple not using these hides, because they sell so many cases annually, is actually criminal-level virtue-signaling waste. Apple is creating tons more waste and dishonoring every single one of these animals in death by not using them to the fullest.
But, the typical leftist Democrat most values empty virtue-signaling. The emptier the better, it seems. Tim Cook in a nutshell.
I guess nano-plastics aren’t a big deal any more?