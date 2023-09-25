Apple’s FineWoven iPhone cases are trash

Apple recently announced new FineWoven iPhone cases to replace its excellently reviewed leather ones. The review are quite negative. If you’re going to hide your new iPhone in a case in order to try to get $20-$40 extra by minimizing scratches for trade-in or resale, get a real leather case from a third-party maker.

Sarah Jackson for Business Insider:

The Verge‘s Allison Johnson wrote that the FineWoven case is “categorically terrible.” “When we first inspected the cases after picking them up at Apple Park, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel picked one up and ran his fingernails across it five times — and that was all it took to leave a trail of indelible scuffs on the fabric,” she wrote. “The scratches are still there a week later, no matter how many times I’ve tried ‘buffing’ it out by rubbing my finger over it.” Carrie Marshall of gadget and tech news site T3 wrote that the case “feels more like very fine felt or the faux-velvet you get on things like cheap jewellery boxes” and was “a bit of a dust magnet.” Some customers took to Reddit to express their disappointment.

MacDailyNews Take: A lesson Apple seems to have missed in this, er, case: If it ain’t broke, don’t “fix” it.

At Apple’s next shareholders meeting, someone should ask CEO Tim Cook how much this “FineWoven” virtue-signaling debacle cost the company in iPhone accessory sales vs. previous years when the company sold real leather cases.

Regardless, we never add weight (and heat) and deny ourselves the use of our iPhones as they were designed to be used: case-free.

Apple’s meticulously-designed iPhones aren’t meant to be hidden; naked iPhones only for us. — MacDailyNews, July 10, 2017

