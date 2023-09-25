Apple’s FineWoven iPhone cases are trash

Apple recently announced new FineWoven iPhone cases to replace its excellently reviewed leather ones. The review are quite negative. If you’re going to hide your new iPhone in a case in order to try to get $20-$40 extra by minimizing scratches for trade-in or resale, get a real leather case from a third-party maker.
Sarah Jackson for Business Insider:
The Verge‘s Allison Johnson wrote that the FineWoven case is “categorically terrible.”
“When we first inspected the cases after picking them up at Apple Park, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel picked one up and ran his fingernails across it five times — and that was all it took to leave a trail of indelible scuffs on the fabric,” she wrote. “The scratches are still there a week later, no matter how many times I’ve tried ‘buffing’ it out by rubbing my finger over it.”
Carrie Marshall of gadget and tech news site T3 wrote that the case “feels more like very fine felt or the faux-velvet you get on things like cheap jewellery boxes” and was “a bit of a dust magnet.”
Some customers took to Reddit to express their disappointment.
MacDailyNews Take: A lesson Apple seems to have missed in this, er, case: If it ain’t broke, don’t “fix” it.
At Apple’s next shareholders meeting, someone should ask CEO Tim Cook how much this “FineWoven” virtue-signaling debacle cost the company in iPhone accessory sales vs. previous years when the company sold real leather cases.
Regardless, we never add weight (and heat) and deny ourselves the use of our iPhones as they were designed to be used: case-free.
Apple’s meticulously-designed iPhones aren’t meant to be hidden; naked iPhones only for us. — MacDailyNews, July 10, 2017
Not to defend “fine woven” anything, but it’s been pointed out that scratching your fingernails five times on a leather case will likely cause permanent damage, too.
No, of course not while you’re dumping on leather Mr. PC Leftist. NO, its not easy to scratch rugged leather with your fingernail as opposed to FILMSY FABRIC…
Well they want to be “Environmental Friendly” and Don’t want to kill animals for leather cases. Meh. Get a cheap plastic case and be done with it. Of Thought, is People are gonna put large cases on their phone, why not just make a phone that’s more durable, thicker made out of protective polymer, it’ll be much cheaper. It’s like wrapping your Expensive watch in duct tape to protect it.
“cheap plastic case” that contains oil byproducts and confounds the issue–that Apple is missing the the forest for the tree–does what?
I think it was the iPhone 11 where somebody reported that they scratch easily and suddenly everybody seemed to be deliberately scratching their iPhones to see how they cope.
Before that I think it was iPhone 6 which would bend if subjected to significant force. Suddenly everybody started bending iPhones.
Once a story about abusing an Apple product gains traction, it takes off all by itself. The real test is how products perform in the real world. If the finewoven cases prove to be prone to damage, then fair enough, criticism is in order, but resistance to deliberate damage isn’t a factor of much importance.
Apple should trust their customers to do the right thing! Apple shouldn’t be the conscience for their customers. Just sell premium products at a premium price and let their customers decide what they think is best for the environment.
Apple needs to virtue signal a lot, because it is the least virtuous company around these days, mostly because of its communist virtue signaling.