Anker’s Qi2 chargers will charge iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models at faster 15W speed

Next-generation Qi2 chargers from Anker will charge the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 smartphone families at faster 15W speeds, Anker told The Verge.

Richard Lawler for The Verge:

‎

Apple has not responded to a request for comment, but presumably, this support will extend to all Qi2 chargers. The only problem left is that there are no certified products available for purchase yet, despite companies like Anker, Belkin, and Mophie announcing Qi2-compatible hardware a few months ago.

However, even if the products aren’t named yet, Paul Golden of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC, which manages the Qi2 spec) tells The Verge that six brands of transmitters have already been certified, from Belkin, Anker, BH-EVS, Shenzhen Chipvision Microelectronics, NuVolta, and Dongguan Aohai Technology. Some of those names are more recognizable than others, but we’d expect to see that hardware in charging devices soon.

Third-party chargers that work with iPhones at the same rate as MagSafe-branded tech is the way we had hoped things would work, considering the updated Qi2 spec’s Magnetic Power Profile brings in magnets and authentication contributed by Apple…

Anker spokesperson Mary Woodbury confirmed in an email to The Verge that, unlike older Qi products that were limited to half-speed 7.5W charging with iPhones, the new MagGo products can support 15W charging, the same maximum rate you get with Apple’s MagSafe-branded gear.