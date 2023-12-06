Apple’s iMessage set to win exemption from EU demand for interoperability

Apple’s iMessage looks likely to win an exemption from the EU’s demand for interoperability via the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Samuel Stolton for Bloomberg News:

European Commission officials are leaning toward the reprieve for Apple as part of a five-month market investigation which concludes in February, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. If designated under the Digital Markets Act, the company would have faced potentially onerous obligations to make iMessage work with rival online messaging services, such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger — a move that Apple has strongly contested.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote in September:

With the UK — where Apple’s iMessage is actually used in numbers — no longer a part of the quasi-governmental EU bureaucracy and the majority of the people in EU countries using WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Messenger, etc., it’s entirely possible, if not probable, that Apple falls outside of the EU red tape machine’s latest bout of innovation-stifling overreach.

Those who choose to be led by idiots live idiotically.

