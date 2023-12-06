Apple instructs suppliers to source batteries from India in supply chain diversification effort

Apple is instructing assemblers to source batteries made in India for its latest generation of iPhones, as part of the company’s belated efforts to diversify its global supply chain and move manufacturing out of China.

Qianer Liu and John Reed for Financial Times:

The world’s most valuable company has informed component suppliers of its preference to source batteries for the forthcoming iPhone 16 from Indian factories, according to two people close to Apple.

Battery manufacturers, such as Desay of China, have been encouraged to establish new factories in India, while Simplo Technology, a Taiwanese battery supplier for Apple, has been asked to scale up production in India for future orders, said three people familiar with the situation.

Apple has been trying to unwind its years-long dependence on China for its manufacturing and supply chains, amid growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.