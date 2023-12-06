Apple preps new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and M3-powered MacBook Air

Apple is preparing several new iPad and Mac models and upgrades for early next year, including an updated iPad Air, iPad Pro, and M3-powered MacBook Air, Bloomberg News reports citing “people familiar with the situation.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

The new iPad Air will come in two sizes for the first time, and the Pro model will get OLED screens…

The iPads and accessories are expected to launch around the end of March — alongside iPadOS 17.4 — according to the people familiar with the plans. The Macs are being developed alongside macOS 14.3. That software update is likely to be released between the end of January and February, but the hardware may not ship until the March time frame.

It’s not unusual for Apple to hold launch events for the Mac and iPad around March.

The iPad Air, which is the company’s mid-tier tablet, currently comes with a 10.9-inch screen. For next year’s release, the company will add a version that’s about 12.9 inches… The company is planning four new iPad Pro models, codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721, with roughly 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes…