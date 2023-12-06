Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak receives Serbian citizenship

On the eve of parliamentary elections in Serbia, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has accepted President Aleksandar Vucic’s offer of Serbian citizenship and will soon receive his passport.

“I’m a Serb who lives in America and that’s how I wanna be,” Wozniak, 73, told reporters alongside Vucic after their meeting in Belgrade. The Serbian leader, who is in the midst of campaigning ahead of Dec. 17 elections to help his political party remain in power, praised Wozniak… Wozniak, who was briefly hospitalized last month after suffering a minor stroke, said he and his wife Janet, who will also receive the Serbian citizenship, continue to travel extensively and are particularly interested in eastern Europe and Serbia.

“Now we can proudly say that a computer genius is a Serb,” Vučić told the media. “No one paid him to come to Serbia, to be completely clear,” Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić added.

Wozniak also said he would help promote events in Serbia that are part of the international exhibition EXPO 2027… “I want be a part of that; I want to help promote Serbia and Serbian interests for the rest of my life,” Wozniak told the assembled media.

MacDailyNews Take: Wishing good health to Woz!

