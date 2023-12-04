Carjackers reject Android phone for not being a real iPhone

After working into the early morning hours, a man in Northwest D.C. was approached by two armed men who proceeded to take everything he had in his pockets — except his Android phone, instead preferring a real iPhone — and the truck he was driving.
Carl Willis for ABC 7 Washington D.C.:
After working into the early morning hours, a woman who asked not to be identified said her husband insisted he meet her outside of their apartment in Northwest D.C. and go park the car.
“As soon as he parked the car two masked gentlemen came up to him, armed,” she said. “They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck and got in and pulled off.
She said the robbers were bold taking her husband’s phone, but then giving it back because it wasn’t to their liking.
“They basically looked at that phone and was like ‘Oh, that’s an Android? We don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone,'” she said.
MacDailyNews Take: Even D.C. criminals don’t want pretend iPhones.
See also: Apple iPhone owners are 7.4 times more valuable than Android users – September 5, 2023
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
4 Comments
Why did they want an iPhone that can be tracked and erased remotely?
Reminds me of when our office was robbed about 7 years ago. Every Mac GONE! Newer PC’s sat there untouched—can’t give the damn things away.
Actually, that’s a good reason to get an android, because if you’re robbed, you will at least still have your phone to call the police or a friend to give you a ride home.
Even dirtbags have standards.