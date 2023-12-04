Carjackers reject Android phone for not being a real iPhone

After working into the early morning hours, a man in Northwest D.C. was approached by two armed men who proceeded to take everything he had in his pockets — except his Android phone, instead preferring a real iPhone — and the truck he was driving.

Carl Willis for ABC 7 Washington D.C.:

After working into the early morning hours, a woman who asked not to be identified said her husband insisted he meet her outside of their apartment in Northwest D.C. and go park the car.

“As soon as he parked the car two masked gentlemen came up to him, armed,” she said. “They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck and got in and pulled off.

She said the robbers were bold taking her husband’s phone, but then giving it back because it wasn’t to their liking.

“They basically looked at that phone and was like ‘Oh, that’s an Android? We don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone,'” she said.