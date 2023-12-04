Apple TV+ cancels animated ‘Central Park’ series

Apple TV+ has canceled its animated comedy series “Central Park” after three seasons, according to star Josh Gad on Meta Platforms’ Threads.

The show’s co-creator and lead voice cast star made the announcement on social media that the series will not return for a fourth season when he responded to a fan’s inquiry with “Sadly, it’s done” on social media. Apple confirmed that the series is not returning. Central Park was produced by Disney’s 20th Television Animation, with Bob’s Burgers boss Loren Bouchard creating the series alongside Gad and Nora Smith. The animated musical featured a voice cast that included Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. The series recast Kristen Bell’s biracial character with Emmy Raver-Lampman after a backlash. Central Park joins Swagger and The Afterparty as recent cancellations at Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the racist stupidity of recasting actress and voice talent Kristen Bell for not being a biracial cartoon, the whisper-quiet word-of-mouth surrounding this 39-episode series spoke volumes.

