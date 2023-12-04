2 reasons to back up the truck for Apple stock

Don’t let recent declines fool you. Apple is still outperforming its competitors, and likely has a lucrative future ahead, Dani Cook writes for The Motley Fool, giving two reasons “to buy Apple stock like there’s no tomorrow.”

Dani Cook for The Motley Fool:

‎

Here are two excellent reasons to buy Apple stock now. 1. It’s been outperforming the competition As the world’s most valuable company with a market capitalization close to $3 trillion, Apple has a long history of outperforming its peers. This chart shows how Apple’s stock has delivered significantly more growth over the past five years than some of its biggest competitors… Apple’s business has proved vulnerable to economic declines this year, but its dominance in tech means it has much to gain from the market’s inevitable recovery. 2. It’s home to a highly profitable services business Services have blown up in recent years, becoming Apple’s second-highest-earning segment after the iPhone and delivering attractive profit margins of 70%. By comparison, products’ profit margins hover around 36%… Apple’s history of reliability, promising balance sheet, and growing services business make the company’s stock an attractive investment right now and one to buy like there’s no tomorrow.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: The chart of Apple’s Services revenue speak volumes:



‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.