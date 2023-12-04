Apple continues work on its first 5G modem while preparing for 6G

Even as it continues to work on its own homegrown 5G cellular modem, Apple is turning more of its attention to 6G.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Apple is racing to get its modem finished so it doesn’t need to re-up a contract (again) to buy the component from Qualcomm Inc. The two companies have feuded over the years, and Apple really doesn’t want to rely on Qualcomm for this vital iPhone part. Further delays also would be seen as an admission of failure.

Modems are extremely difficult to develop and require testing globally. They’re also utterly essential to operating a phone. If Apple’s modem comes to market and doesn’t work well, it will be the biggest black eye of Tim Cook’s tenure as chief executive officer.

While Apple is working on its first 5G modem, it’s increasingly hiring engineers to look at 6G. The first signs of Apple’s interest in the next-generation technology came in 2021, and now a highly specific job listing has appeared on the company’s website:

As a Cellular Platform Architect, you will drive and coordinate the design and modeling of a 6G reference architecture.

Don’t get too excited, though. The 6G standard isn’t expected until 2030 at the earliest, and it’s still not even clear how much faster it will be than 5G.